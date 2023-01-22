Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a vehicle by Las Vegas police near Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.

Responding officers located the victim sitting in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was in a vehicle parked behind a house. A resident at the house located the victim and called the police.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.