Man facing charges after shooting himself at a Strip casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is recovering and facing charges after shooting himself on the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed 30-year-old Ronnie Delouth walking next to slot machines when he suddenly jerked and fell to the ground.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no one was around him and it was clear that he shot himself.

Investigators said Delouth rolled around on the ground, reached into his waistband, and threw a black handgun under a slot machine before crawling away.

Police said he was taken to UMC where he was rushed into surgery.

Officers said they recovered the hand gun which was identified as a ghost gun since he didn't have any serial numbers.

The arrest report said Delouth is a three-time convicted felon in Nevada, which prevents him from legally owning or possessing a firearm.

He was previously convicted for burglary and attempted robbery in 2013 and weapon possession charges in 2017.

Delouth is being charged with several weapons charges.

As of Friday morning, Channel 13 has been told he was booked in abstentia and he's still in the hospital.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.