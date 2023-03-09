Man facing attempted murder charges after attacking houseguests with machete

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing attempted murder and battery charges after attacking houseguests with a machete.

That's according to a police report released this week by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to the report, a woman and her husband were visiting the valley from Tampa, Florida on Feb. 25 and were staying with 61-year-old Angel Valdez Quevedo. The woman told police she had been friends with Valdez for four years.

The couple told police Valdez offered to take them to the Fremont Street Experience, but they declined because they were tired from the flight and wanted to sleep.

The report said the wife woke up to Valdez attacking her. She told police she had been hit in the head with a machete. When her husband tried to intervene, police say he was stabbed in the abdomen and his hand was slashed.

The husband told police Valdez ran away after the attack and said, "I'm sorry. I'm just jealous of you."

While officers were processing the scene, a man matching Valdez's description walked toward the home, identified himself and was taken into custody.

Investigators noted Valdez is a convicted sex offenders. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.