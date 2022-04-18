Man dies after apparent road rage shooting in Spring Valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 42-year-old man is dead after an apparent road rage shooting at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police got the 911 call informing them of a fight and shots fired at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, said Lt. David Valenta.

From what investigators have gathered so far, police believe two men were driving northbound on Jones Boulevard and stopped side-by-side at a red light at the Flamingo Road intersection.

Both men got out of their cars and physically fought in the street. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, Valenta said. He could not immediately elaborate on what may have led up to the fight.

The injured man drove himself to Spring Valley Hospital. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

Valenta said the other man flagged down a police patrol car in the area where the shooting happened, and he was taken into custody.

As of this report, it was not clear whether the man would face charges.

Valenta appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or the confrontation that led up to it, to contact LVMPD.

"We would encourage anyone who did drive by at that time and saw any kind of fight, altercation, shooting — any additional witnesses are always valuable," he said. "Please contact Metro Police."

He also appealed to Las Vegas driver at large, to "take a breath" when confronted with frustrations on the road.

"Everyone just needs to take a breath," he said. "Every single person gets cut off every day. It happens, unfortunately, in Vegas. We have fatalities, we have speeding, people on the phone, whatever — people are going to cut each other off. Take a breath. Nothing is worth somebody's life over this."

Anyone with information about the shooting can email LVMPD's Homicide Section at homicide@lvmpd.com, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

