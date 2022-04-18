DEVELOPING: LVMPD investigates homicide on Flamingo and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, officers responded to reports of a fight and gunshots being heard near the area. Officers arrived and took one male into custody at the scene without incident. Shortly after, LVMPD got notified that a victim who arrived at a nearby hospital had a gunshot wound. LVMPD believes that the victim is related to this incident.

Detectives are currently on scene.

13 Action News will have more on this homicide once information becomes available.