DEVELOPING: LVMPD investigates homicide on Flamingo and Jones

gun shooting police las vegas police lvmpd.PNG
13 Action News
Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, officers responded to reports of a fight and gunshots being heard near the area. Officers arrived and took one male into custody at the scene without incident. Shortly after, LVMPD got notified that a victim who arrived at a nearby hospital had a gunshot wound. LVMPD believes that the victim is related to this incident.

Detectives are currently on scene.

13 Action News will have more on this homicide once information becomes available.

