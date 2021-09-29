Man convicted of murdering Nevada trooper sentenced to life without parole

ELY (KTNV) — Today a judge in Ely sentenced 67-year-old John Dabritz to life without the possibility of parole for killing a Nevada state trooper last year.

He was sentenced on 4 different counts, the highest being first-degree murder where he faces life in prison without parole plus a consecutive 20-year prison sentence.

RELATED: Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring fallen hero Sgt. Ben Jenkins

Dabritz shot and killed Sergeant Ben Jenkins in March 2020 after the officer pulled over to see if Dabritz needed help on the side of the road.

Authorities also say Dabritz stole the trooper's uniform and took off in his patrol car after the shooting.