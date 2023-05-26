Man booked for open murder in connection with fatal shooting in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in an east Las Vegas residence on Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Steven McLucas, 42, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, an LVMPD spokesperson stated in a news release.

Police were initially asked to perform a welfare check at a residence in the 1600 block of Nesting Way, near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, on Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at approximately 7:58 a.m. and found an adult male "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police stated. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives investigating the death determined McLucas "shot the victim during a physical altercation," according to police.

The victim was not publicly identified as of this report.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.