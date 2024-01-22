Watch Now
Man arrested in Las Vegas in connection with fatal 2022 Stockton shooting

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 13:50:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested in Las Vegas and is back in California to face charges related to a shooting in Stockton.

Investigators said the incident happened on Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:43 a.m. in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to the Stockton Police Department, through the course of the investigation, they identified 18-year-old Dominic Ervin as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 19, 2024, Ervin was brought in for questioning after he was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the warrant.

Since then, Ervin has been extradited back to Stockton to face murder charges. He is currently being held in the San Joaquin County Jail.

