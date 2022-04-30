Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department was dispatched to a shooting on Thursday at 3:56 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard and South Decatur Boulevard.

Officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he died from his injuries.

LVMPD Homicide Section says the now-deceased man was arguing with another man in a nearby parking lot before he was chased into the street and shot.

Further investigation conducted by Metro Police identified Jonathan Bolton, 38, as the suspect. Police booked Bolton at the Clark County Detention Center on open murder.

According to LVMPD the identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Those with information regarding the deadly shooting are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.