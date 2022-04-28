Police: Traffic shut down at Charleston, Decatur after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The scene was still active as of 4:26 p.m. Officers had traffic shut down at the following intersections:



Charleston and Decatur

Alpine Place and Brush Street

Decatur and Brush Street

Police were called to the area at approximately 3:56 p.m. and found a victim "suffering from gunshot wounds." The victim was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center "in unknown condition," police said.

Metro Police officials asked members of the public to avoid the area while they investigate. They did not immediately say whether any arrested had been made.



