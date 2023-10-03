Man arrested in Colorado in connection with shooting in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody and facing charges for a shooting that happened on North Las Vegas Boulevard last week.

According to Las Vegas police, dispatchers received a report about a shooting in the 300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 27 at 1 a.m.

Police said they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said evidence at the scene indicated he was in a fight with two men before he was shot and the suspects ran away before officers got there.

Investigators said they identified 38-year-old Lawrence White as one of the suspects in the case.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement in Denver, Colorado on Monday and booked on one count of open murder.

Police said he will be extradited to Las Vegas.