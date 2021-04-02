Man arrested for shooting 3 people outside 7-Eleven says he blacked out, claims self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the arrest report for a couple who were arrested after a shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard on March 29.

25-year-old Phillip Nichols and 19-year-old Ledaxjia Montgomery were arrested after 3 people were shot following an argument inside a 7-Eleven near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards.

Montgomery told police that she and 3 friends were on their way to California when they stopped for a stay in Las Vegas.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 shot, 4 in custody after shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard

Surveillance video from the 7-Eleven show Montgomery and Nichols waiting to pay for several items when 2 men came inside and immediately began attacking Nichols.

Montgomery can be seen trying to stop the fight and one of the men throws several kicks at her to keep her away.

Nichols and Montgomery are eventually able to get away and exit the store. Once outside, Nichols retrieves a gun and begins shooting before getting into a car with Montgomery and 2 other people and driving away.

Montgomery told police that Nichols brought a bag of guns with him from Texas. She also said that Nichols had brandished the firearms in the past but never shot anyone.

A juvenile on the trip with Nichols and Montgomery told police that he believed that Nichols knew at least one of the men that he shot at because the man was staying in the same hotel.

A witness told the police that he heard someone yelling “fight me, fight me” and then saw a man, later identified as Nichols, walking and firing at a group of people running down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Nichols told police that he was attacked at the 7-Eleven by a man whom he had issues with since arriving in Las Vegas.

He also claimed that he saw Montgomery being attacked.

He told police that he went outside to retrieve a gun and attempted to shoot the man who attacked him but the gun malfunctioned.

He stated that he “blacked out” and did not recall what happened afterwards.

Nichols eventually admitted to shooting several times from the car but said that he shot in self-defense and he believed the other men also had a gun.

Nichols told police he was very scared and was afraid he might be shot by police and that is why he told Montgomery, who was driving, to run from the police.

The couple was arrested after they crashed into two vehicles near Desert Inn Road and University Center Drive.

A records check revealed that Nichols is a convicted felon.

Police found two semi-automatic pistols and a disassembled AR-style pistol in the car. They also discovered multiple small baggies containing a green leafy substance, a digital scale, a black ski mask and $10.

Nichols was admitted to University Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident and booked in absentia.

Nichols is facing multiple charges including battery, assault, discharging a gun from a vehicle, possession of gun by a felon, kidnapping, allowing child abuse/neglect/endangerment, conspiracy battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy assault.

Montgomery is facing similar charges.

They are both due in court on Apri 5 for a status check.