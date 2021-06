LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested for murder of 32-year-old James Collins Bartlett on May 20.

PREVIOUS: Coroner identifies man killed near Charleston, Pecos in Las Vegas

The incident happened around 6:32 p.m. on Center Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Police say that 36-year-old Jonathan Jones is the suspect in the crime. He was arrested on June 8 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The victim was shot multiple times.