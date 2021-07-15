Man arrested for fatal shooting at Centennial Hills restaurant in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested 24-year-old James Hull for the fatal shooting on July 14 at a restaurant in the Centennial Hills area in the northwest area of the Las Vegas valley.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:28 p.m. Las Vegas police say they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at the FireRock Steakhouse restaurant on the Centennial Center Boulevard.

During the investigation, they discovered that the victim, 20-year-old Kesean Dedmon, was attending a party at the restaurant. At some point, an argument began and the victim was shot.

Hull was arrested on July 14 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.