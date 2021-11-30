Watch
Man arrested for chucking boulders at passing cars near Henderson schools

CCSD Police Department
A driver flagged down CCSD officers on Monday to tell them a man had chucked a boulder at her car.
BOULDER THROWN AT CAR
Posted at 10:45 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 01:45:56-05

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A man throwing boulders at cars in Henderson was arrested on Monday afternoon, according to the Clark County School District's police department.

Officers patrolling near Liberty High School and Steve Schorr Elementary were flagged down by a woman who told them someone had just thrown a boulder at her moving vehicle. She was not injured, police noted.

Police found a trail of boulders in the roadway and saw the suspect "actively catapulting boulders at vehicles," they said.

A trail of boulders led police to the suspect.

"He did say he had traffic safety in mind and was actively trying to slow people down," police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified as of this report, was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

CCSDPD reminded the public that traffic complaints can be sent to ccsdpdtraffic@nv.ccsd.net.

