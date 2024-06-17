Man arrested, facing over 100 charges after shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing over 100 charges after a shooting in Henderson.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday night around 8:45 p.m. at The Gables Condominiums, off of W. Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Green Valley Parkway.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a "bloody male had a drug-induced episode which led to him discharging numerous rounds" from firearms.

No injuries were reported. However, several nearby residences were damaged.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Joseph Ebner. He was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

According to police, he is facing 112 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered, and one count of a prohibited person owning or possessing a gun.

Court records show he made his initial appearance over the weekend. On Sunday, there was a custody status hearing and bail was set at $100,000 with high-level electronic monitoring and the condition that Ebner can't possess any firearms. His next court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911 or by calling 311. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or by visiting their website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.