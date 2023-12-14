Man arrested, charged with arson after setting fire at Binion's Gambling Hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing arson charges after being accused of setting a fire at Binion's Gambling Hall.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, this happened on Sunday at 12:59 a.m.

Fire officials said they received several calls of a fire on the second floor. Crews were on the scene within three minutes of getting the call and when they arrived, crews found a bookcase on fire.

Fire department officials said the fire was out by 1:07 a.m. and one person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. Damages are estimated to be $250.

During the investigation, fire personnel said surveillance video showed a man deliberately started the fire. He was identified, located, and taken into custody. He's facing a first-degree arson charge.

As of Thursday afternoon, the man has not been publicly identified.