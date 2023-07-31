Man arrested after woman dies in Mohave County crash between four-wheeler and go-kart

MEADVIEW (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after a fatal crash between a four-wheeler and a go kart.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened in Meadview on Friday at 1:36 a.m. Deputies arrived at Driftwood Drive and Boathouse Drive after receiving a call that those two vehicles had collided.

The woman driving the four-wheeler was identified as 32-year-old Sally Minard. She had severe injuries and was brought to a Las Vegas hospital to be treated. However, she passed away.

Deputies said 40-year-old John Stettler was identified as the go-cart driver. Investigators said evidence showed the collision "was a criminal act, not just a vehicle collision" and that the two people involved used to date.

Stettler was arrested and taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. He's facing a charge of 2nd Degree Murder per Domestic Violence.