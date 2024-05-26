Man arrested after stabbing near walking trail in east Las Vegas

June 2 - Las Vegas police identified 46-year-old Elvis Ruvalcaba as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested on Friday, May 31 and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.

Records show he is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, June 4.

May 26 - A man is dead after being stabbed in east Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 12:52 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard.

Investigators said they received a report that someone had been stabbed near a walking trail.

When officers arrived, they found a man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 34-year-old Joseph Benavente.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.