Man arrested after shooting, killing girlfriend in Laughlin

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 25, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after shooting and killing his girlfriend at a Laughlin apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 10:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified 43-year-old Paul Herrera as a suspect in the case. Police said Herrera was the victim's boyfriend and that he shot his girlfriend during an argument.

Herrera was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Jail records show he is facing open murder and prohibited person owning a gun charges.

He's scheduled to be in court for a custody status hearing on Wednesday.

