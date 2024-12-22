Man arrested after running away from a three-car crash in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested after running away from a scene of a three-car crash in East Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a multiple-car crash at the intersection of Pecos and Bonanza Roads.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, officers said 25-year-old Patrick Alexander was speeding down Pecos while approaching the intersection with Bonanza when the traffic light turned red. Officers said Alexander failed to stop, entered the intersection and crashed into a car that was turning left on Pecos.

The force of Alexander's car also made him rear-end a second car on Pecos Road. Officers said Alexander got out of his car immediately after the crash and ran away.

Not long after he ran away, officers found and arrested him. Detectives believe impairment may have played a factor, so a blood draw search warrant was obtained.

The driver and passenger of the other two cars were seriously hurt, one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.