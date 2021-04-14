Watch
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian on April 10 identified

LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
RICHARD MODOLO
Posted at 7:24 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 22:24:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested 69-year-old Richard Modolo for not stopping after a fatal crash involving a female pedestrian on April 10.

Las Vegas police received a call at about 7:48 a.m. about a pedestrian that had been struck near West Charleston Boulevard and South Fort Apache Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body of woman found near Fort Apache, West Charleston Boulevard

The woman was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Destiny Jackson.

Police say Jackson was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram as she crossed the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Dodge and driver were located shortly after and Modolo was placed under arrest. He is scheduled for a status check on May 18.

