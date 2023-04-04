Man arrested after fatal dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas.

Investigators are now charging 27-year-old Geontay Bolden Jr. with murder.

The incident happened on Sunday near East Tropicana Avenue near Mountain Vista Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said he had been arguing with another man who fled the scene.

Detectives identified the man as Bolden Jr. and he was arrested on Monday.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and no additional hearings have been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.