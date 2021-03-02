UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after an apparent unprovoked attack

HENDERSON (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 11: The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year-old Gwendolyn Milton from Las Vegas.

Henderson police have arrested Jason Valencia, accused of killing his upstairs neighbor.

Officers say Valencia murdered the woman in her early 60s in an unprovoked attack.

This happened on Wednesday night near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Henderson police arrested him during an unrelated investigation Friday.

He's facing one count of Open Murder.