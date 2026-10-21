Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Henderson home, according to police.

Police responded to a welfare check request at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2000 block of Tiger Links Drive.

Officers entered the home and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Detectives believe the man fatally shot the woman before shooting himself. The man and woman were not identified, but police described them as elderly.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.