Man accused of shooting, killing another man after being asked to move out of residence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a man shot and killed another man in Las Vegas after he was asked to move out of a residence he was subleasing.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Antoine Cloutier got into an argument with his co-tenant at a home on Montcliff Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, on Sept. 10.

The argument turned physical, police say, and Cloutier pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

When officers arrived, they say they found the injured man on the driveway and Cloutier was gone. The man shot was transported to UMC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cloutier was brought into custody the next day, around 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, without incident.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center and faces an open murder charge.

The identification of the man who died, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

