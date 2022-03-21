Man accused of killing 5-year-old son assigned public defender in Henderson court

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Gerald Oglesby, accused by Henderson police of killing his 5-year-old son, made his first appearance in Henderson Justice Court on Monday morning.

Olglesby was assigned a public defender and his next hearing is scheduled for May 2.

RELATED: Henderson child homicide brings deeper questions

Travis Jensen, 13 Action News Gerald Oglesby, accused by police of killing his 5-year-old son in Henderson, makes a court appearance on March 21, 2022. (Travis Jensen, 13 Action News)

Police say he beat his son to death as a form of punishment. He's accused of not calling 911 right away after the child stopped breathing.

Oglesby had just recently gained custody of the child.

Olive Crest, a child abuse prevention group, says the pandemic and tough economic times have created many stresses for parents. Those looking for resources can learn more about the organization on olivecrest.org.