Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man, 6-year-old injured in suspected road rage shooting in North Las Vegas

police lights
LVMPD GRAPHIC
police lights
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 16:01:36-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in his 30s and a 6-year-old child are hospitalized Wednesday after a suspected road rage shooting.

The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed a shooting was reported at 10:50 a.m. in the area of Lone Mountain Road and N. 5th Street.

As of this report, both the man and child were said to be in "stable" condition at University Medical Center's trauma center.

Initial information from police indicates investigators believe the two are "possibly victims of road rage."

"The incident is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time," a police spokesperson told Channel 13.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH