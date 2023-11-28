LVMPD: Las Vegas man faces 7 counts of child neglect after police find child with gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said a child is at UMC after a 31-year-old allegedly discharged a firearm through a wall that struck the child.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department accused Arreion Willoughby of 7 counts of child neglect and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

Abuse and neglect detectives responded to the scene, located at 1200 South Torrey Pines Drive, around 4:02 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Arriving officers said they found the mother of the child asking for help outside an apartment. Police entered and found a child in a fetal-like position in a puddle of blood. Police said it was initially believed that the child fell and hit her head.

Medical personnel later revealed that the child suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder blade.

According to an arrest report, Willoughby lived in an apartment that shared a common wall where the child was found in the other bathroom.

According to an incident report, police found a small hole, consistent with a gunshot wound, on the south wall of the bathroom. Police said the south wall is a common wall with apartment 115, where Willoughby was arrested.

Police also said they found video evidence that showed Willoughby being the only adult at home at the time of the incident occurring next door. The arrest report said the video showed the shooting suspect "flinch" and step back away from the area where the bullet hole was found after a loud "bang."

In the arrest report, police said they did not know if the child would survive her injuries.