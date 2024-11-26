LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at the McDonald's at the 3700 block of Paradise Road at 5:46 p.m.

Police received a call about a man that has been shot inside the McDonald's.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is believed to have been inside McDonald's when two male suspects entered the business.

The two male suspects approached the victim and exchanged words. One of the suspects would shoot the victim.

Both suspects left the scene and were last seen fleeing towards Twain Avenue.

According to police, it does not appear to be a random act of violence, and they believe that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Those with information are encouraged to call LVMPD Homicide or Crimestoppers Nevada.

LMVPD held a press conference at 8:45 p.m. regarding the shooting.

WATCH: LVMPD holds press conference for homicide

Deadly shooting inside McDonald's on Paradise Road.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

