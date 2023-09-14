LVMPD: 25 people arrested for sex offenses and violent crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty-five people accused of sex offenses and violent crimes have been arrested and charged by Las Vegas police.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, those arrests were made as part of Operation Heat Wave, which ran from Aug. 14 through Sept. 8. Police said these types of operations are to locate and apprehend individual people who have committed violent crimes in the valley.

The 25 people have been identified as:



33-year-old Michael Vargas , who is facing child pornography charges and is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 3.

59-year-old Alfredo Cuevas , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and has been extradited.

36-year-old Juan Cruz-Perez , who is facing domestic violence and battery charges.

33-year-old Nico Perez , who is facing domestic violence and battery charges, was released on bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

38-year-old Zachary Bolin , who is facing elder abuse charges, was released on bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.

19-year-old Jacob Perkins , who has been charged with domestic violence assault, domestic battery and tampering with a vehicle. Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16, 2023. He was arrested on Aug. 24 and a preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 7. The case was dismissed by the State.

49-year-old Miguel Guerrero , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and was extradited.

40-year-old Leonard Robertson , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and was extradited.

41-year-old Carlos Ramos , who is facing sexual assault charges. Court records state he has had several hearings since he was originally arrested on Aug. 27. Court records show he was released on bail, is on electronic monitoring, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

31-year-old Jules Sharpe , who is facing multiple domestic battery charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.

39-year-old Ervey Alaniz , who is facing multiple domestic battery charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 6.

24-year-old Kamal Jenkins , who is facing multiple domestic battery charges. He was released on bail on Aug. 31 and is being monitored electronically. He's also been ordered to stay away from the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

30-year-old Duane Johnson , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and has been extradited.

60-year-old Ricky Anderson , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and has been extradited.

39-year-old Michael Sollenberger , who is facing multiple domestic battery charges. He was released on bail, ordered to stay out of trouble, and have no contact with the victim. On Sept. 5, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

27-year-old Cody Bame , who is facing multiple domestic violence and battery charges. He has been released on bail, ordered to stay out of trouble, and stay away from the victim. A bench trial is scheduled for Sept. 21.

50-year-old Taiku Boyd , who is facing charges for failing to register as a sex offender. He is out on bail with the condition to stay out of trouble. The next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.

41-year-old Luis Cuellar , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and has been extradited.

63-year-old Timothy Lebtich , who is facing charges for failing to register as a sex offender and trespassing. A status check is scheduled for Nov. 15.

53-year-old Carlos Castellon-Talavera , who is facing multiple domestic battery charges. On Sept. 5, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

20-year-old Caleb Stotts , who was arrested as a fugitive from another state and has been extradited.

55-year-old Lisa White , who is facing multiple domestic violence charges. A warrant for her arrest was filed on June 15 and she was arrested on Sept. 7. Court records show she waived her right to a trial and was referred to domestic violence counseling and released. She has to complete four classes by the time of her next court hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 5.

33-year-old Dante Brown , who is facing multiple domestic violence charges as well as a child abuse charge. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 27.

28-year-old Randy Carter , who is facing multiple domestic violence charges. On Aug. 30, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

, who is facing multiple domestic violence charges. On Aug. 30, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2. 64-year-old Juan Valentin, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting a child and lewdness. Court documents state Valentin has been released on bail and ordered to stay away from the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these people or has information about their crimes is asked to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.