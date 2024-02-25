Lawyers asking Las Vegas court to declare former NBA G League player indigent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers for former NBA G League star Chance Comanche are asking the Las Vegas District Court for Comanche to be declared indigent and to make public funds available to cover attorney costs.

According to court documents, Comanche has used all of his and his family's funds to hire counsel.

"He has no assets, no income and is currently housed in Clark County Detention Center," the documents read in part. "He is being charged with crimes that have life sentences as a possibility and needs funds to aid in his defense."

The documents state the request is because he is currently unemployed and his family is not receiving any other funds.

Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings in December after news broke that he was being arrested and accused of helping murder 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers.

According to an arrest report, Comanche told police he helped kill Rodgers at the direction of 19-year-old Sakari Harnden. Detectives learned that Rodgers had arranged a meeting with Harnden, who claimed that she and Rodgers were escorts who provided different services to clients like Comanche.

Comanche told police he and Harnden planned to lure Rodgers away from her friends and described strangling Rodgers with an HDMI cord while Harnden used her hands. Comanche says he stopped strangling her once he saw her struggling to breathe after about 10 seconds. He says Harnden did not stop.

The arrest report said the two then drove around "looking for a place to hide her body" before leaving Rodgers' remains in a desert area in Henderson. Police said Comanche later told them where Rodgers' remains were.

According to G League data, Comanche suited up for the Kings and played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson before traveling to Utah to play against the Salt Lake Stars on Dec. 12.

He was arrested on Dec. 15 in Sacramento, California by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team and was extradited back to Las Vegas to face murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping charges.

Clark County Detention Center records show the 27-year-old is still in custody, as of Saturday night. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.