Law enforcement seeks driver involved in box truck crash on Las Vegas highway, ran away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver in Las Vegas ran away after crashing into a box truck on the U.S. 95.

The crash happened Tuesday morning north of Boulder Highway.

PREVIOUS: Box truck crash slows traffic on U.S. 95 Tuesday, Nevada Highway Patrol says

Witnesses say the driver climbed out of his window. He was last seen running off the Charleston Boulevard northbound off-ramp.

Troopers say the driver of the box truck was taken to Sunrise Hospital but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact Crime Stopper of Nevada at 702-385-5555.