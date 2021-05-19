Watch
Law enforcement seeks driver involved in box truck crash on Las Vegas highway, ran away

Nevada Highway Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver ran off after crashing into a box truck on the U.S. 95 north of Boulder Highway on the morning of May 18, 2021. He was last seen running off the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp. Troopers say the driver of the box truck was taken to Sunrise Hospital but is expected to be ok. (Photo: NHP)
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 03:00:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver in Las Vegas ran away after crashing into a box truck on the U.S. 95.

The crash happened Tuesday morning north of Boulder Highway.

PREVIOUS: Box truck crash slows traffic on U.S. 95 Tuesday, Nevada Highway Patrol says

Witnesses say the driver climbed out of his window. He was last seen running off the Charleston Boulevard northbound off-ramp.

Troopers say the driver of the box truck was taken to Sunrise Hospital but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact Crime Stopper of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

