Box truck crash slows traffic on U.S. 95 Tuesday, Nevada Highway Patrol says

Nevada Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a box truck on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway as a vehicle and a box truck collided.

The NHP reported people were injured in the incident with traffic delays at the scene, but nothing immediately life-threatening.

The scene was able to be cleared before 11 a.m., according to authorities.

