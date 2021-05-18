Box truck crash slows traffic on U.S. 95 Tuesday, Nevada Highway Patrol says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a box truck on Tuesday morning.
Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway as a vehicle and a box truck collided.
The NHP reported people were injured in the incident with traffic delays at the scene, but nothing immediately life-threatening.
#TrafficAlert Injury crash US95 Northbound , North of Boulder Hwy. Box truck vs. passenger car. Two travel lanes open, expect delays .
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 18, 2021
The scene was able to be cleared before 11 a.m., according to authorities.