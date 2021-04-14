Las Vegas woman who worked as escort shot after dispute over wallet, according to police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released more information about the shooting that left a woman dead on April 9.

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened during an encounter between 30-year-old Kevin Osborne and a woman named Candice Cooks.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested for murder after woman dropped off at Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound

The report says Osborne arranged to meet Cooks through Pink Dragon Entertainment, an escort service.

Cooks reportedly began working as an escort after losing her job as a bartender.

She allegedly met Osborne at an apartment and then had sex with him. When he went to the bathroom, she left. Shortly after, Osborne told the other people in the apartment that Cook had stolen his wallet.

Witnesses say that Osborne left the apartment in pursuit of Cooks and they heard three gunshots soon after. Osborne then reportedly returned to the apartment, gathered his belongings, and left on a motorcycle.

Osborne admitted to police that he confronted Cooks after she left the apartment. He said that she got into a white Dodge Challenger and he stood in front of it to prevent it from leaving. He then admitted to shooting at the vehicle when it approached him.

Cook was driven to the hospital by Jason Davis, who told police he was dating Cooks.

Police found several bullet holes in the Challenger and found a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.

Osborne’s wallet was reportedly found among Cooks’ possessions at the hospital where Davis took her.

A search warrant of Osborne’s home led to the recovery of a semi-automatic handgun.