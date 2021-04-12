Man arrested for murder after woman dropped off at Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after a woman with a fatal gunshot wound was dropped off around 6 a.m. April 9 at University Medical Center.

30-year-old Kevin Osborne was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.