Las Vegas woman gets prison time in connection with Medicaid fraud scheme

Posted at 7:30 PM, May 04, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman will spend 10 months in prison following her role in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

According to documents, this stemmed from incidents that happened from January 2017 to August 2017.

Investigators said 54-year-old Henrietta Binford applied to enroll her company, Shepherd's Heart Services, as a medical provider. When she applied, she did not disclose her criminal history, including prior misdemeanor and felony convictions. As a result of false statements on the application, investigators said the company was enrolled in Nevada Medicaid.

According to the Justice Department, Binford submitted false bills to Nevada Medicaid for services, including counseling services and training, which were not rendered. In total, Nevada Medicaid paid Shepherd's Heart Services over $1 million for services not provided to patients.

Binford plead guilty to one count of Health Care Fraud in November 2023.

In addition to spending time in jail, authorities said Binford must also pay $1,250,223.39 in restitution.

