Las Vegas woman gets jail time over conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman could spend more than five years in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Justice Department said Adeline Coronel pleaded guilty in December.

Court documents state that in September and October 2021, Coronel and co-defendant Melinda Rodriguez worked together with the intent to sell 2.1 kilograms of meth.

Investigators said Coronel arranged and negotiated the sale of the drugs and admitted to working with individuals in Mexico to smuggle the drugs into the United States.

Court documents also state Coronel drove from California to Las Vegas on one occasion to sell about three pounds of meth.

Coronel has been sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 96 months in prison.