Las Vegas woman arrested for shooting husband, claimed he tried to commit suicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is facing charges after being accused of shooting her husband and telling police and first responders that it was because he tried to commit suicide.

This happened on Wednesday at a home near Tropicana Avenue and East Reno Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Margaret Forsberg called 911 saying her husband had been shot. When officers arrived, they said she told them her husband "has been feeling depressed lately" and that she was in the backyard when she heard two to three shots come from the bedroom.

The report states that while paramedics were taking the husband out of the house on a gurney so he could be loaded into the ambulance, he made "an excited utterance stating his wife shot him."

Investigators said the husband had been shot one time in the Adam's Apple and another shot hit the right leg above the hip, possible striking the bladder. The report states that because of those wounds, he had blood in one of his lungs and he was placed on a ventilator. After speaking to doctors at Sunrise Hospital, the report states police officers were told the husband's injuries "do not appear to be survivable."

According to the report, detectives at the scene said Forsberg didn't seem concerned about her husband and that as her husband was being taken to the hospital, patrol officers heard her ask "He's still alive?"

Police were previously called to the house for a domestic battery call in October 2017. The report states Forsberg was drunk that night and accused her husband of hitting her in the back. However, police said there were no signs of any injuries. The couple had been married for 40 years.

Forsberg is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and domestic battery. She's scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.