Las Vegas woman, 46, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend during argument

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 46-year-old woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Danelle Mask is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment in the 2900 block of Black Forest Driver, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called to the apartment at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Saturday and located a male suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to information from police.

The man was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department determined "the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend," Mask, "before she stabbed him."

As of this report, authorities had not publicly identified the man.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestopperofnv.com.