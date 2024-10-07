Las Vegas telemarketer pleads guilty to defrauding political action committee donors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty after defrauding political action committee donors.

From 2017 to 2020, Richard Zeitlin used his telemarketing call center business and other associated entities to defraud donors by providing misleading and false information about how the donors' money would be spent.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Zeitlin directed his employees to alter call scripts used when calling potential donors on behalf of certain PACs in order to mislead donors to think they would be giving to charities instead of a PAC.

You can see a list of the following PACs that received services from Zeitlin's call center business from 2017 to 2020 below.



Americans For Police And Trooper Safety

Americans For The Cure of Breast Cancer

Association For Emergency Responders And Firefighters

Autism Hear Us Now

Children's Leukemia Support Network

Constitutional Leadership

Cops And Kids Together

Firefighters Alliance Of America

For A Better America

Heart Disease Network Of America

Law Enforcement For A Safer America

National Assistance Committee

Police Officers Defense Alliance

Put Vets First! d/b/a Association For American Veterans

Standing By Veterans

Support Our Police

United American Veterans

United Veterans Alliance Of America

US Veterans Assistance Foundation

Veterans Aid

An indictment states Zeitlin's businesses pocketed 90% of the funds that were raised.

When one PAC treasurer confronted Zeitlin with complaints from donors, court documents state Zeitlin falsely denied the calls were being made, acknowledged those calls would be inappropriate, and refused to give the treasurer any call recordings that would have revealed his fraud.

After learning that he and his businesses were under investigation, Zeitlin directed his employees to delete electronic messages related to his business.

He was eventually charged and has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. He can receive a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 10.