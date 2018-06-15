Las Vegas teacher arrested for felony child abuse

Joyce Lupiani
3:33 PM, Jun 15, 2018
3:53 PM, Jun 15, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested for felony child abuse.

Clark County School District police arrested 58-year-old Melody Carter June 15 after an investigation was initiated at Harmon Elementary School in May.

The school is located on Hillsboro Lane near South Nellis Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue.

RELATED: School staff arrested during 2017-18 school year 

Carter has been a teacher at the school since being hired by CCSD in 1996. Her employment status with CCSD is currently listed as “assigned to home.”

 Carter was booked into Clark County Detention Center. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top