Las Vegas teacher arrested for felony child abuse

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested for felony child abuse.

Clark County School District police arrested 58-year-old Melody Carter June 15 after an investigation was initiated at Harmon Elementary School in May.

The school is located on Hillsboro Lane near South Nellis Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue.

Carter has been a teacher at the school since being hired by CCSD in 1996. Her employment status with CCSD is currently listed as “assigned to home.”

Carter was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

