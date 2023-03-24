Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced for filing false income tax returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman will spend up to 15 months behind bars after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns.

The Justice Department said 38-year-old Brenda Eleana Reyna operated USA Tu Casa Tax Services in Las Vegas.

Investigators said that from 2015 to 2019, she caused at least $2,750,000 in tax losses to the IRS. Additionally, officials said Reyna failed to report more than $600,000 in her personal income.

"Ms. Reyna not only cheated the IRS but she victimized her clients as well," Albert Childress, Special Agent in Charge with IRS Criminal Investigation, said. "She claimed larger refunds on her client's behalf so that she could steal some of the refund for herself. Tax preparers should take note that if they attempt to defraud the IRS and their clients, they will be caught and held accountable."

Reyna pleaded guilty in September 2022. When she is released from prison, she will also be under supervised release for a year.