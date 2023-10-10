Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Tax Filing
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 15:11:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns for various clients.

According to the Justice Department, Jessica Avras operated a tax preparation business in Las Vegas from 2015 to 2020.

Court documents state Avras prepared and filed false returns that reduced the amount of income tax and/or inflated the tax refunds her clients could receive. Those documents also state Avras routinely reported fake businesses that had significant purported losses or reported fabricated deductions, including charitable contributions and sales taxes.

Avras told the court her conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of about $525,000.

She pleaded guilty on Friday and is facing up to three years in prison as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties. Avras is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH