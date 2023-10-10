Las Vegas tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns for various clients.

According to the Justice Department, Jessica Avras operated a tax preparation business in Las Vegas from 2015 to 2020.

Court documents state Avras prepared and filed false returns that reduced the amount of income tax and/or inflated the tax refunds her clients could receive. Those documents also state Avras routinely reported fake businesses that had significant purported losses or reported fabricated deductions, including charitable contributions and sales taxes.

Avras told the court her conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of about $525,000.

She pleaded guilty on Friday and is facing up to three years in prison as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties. Avras is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2024.