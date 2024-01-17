Las Vegas police: Woman posing as attorney arrested for forgery, theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are warning members of the public after a woman was arrested for posing as an attorney.

Detectives state they believe 36-year-old Cenia Poulsen has been acting as an attorney since January 2022 and accepted money to "file documents" for clients. That includes paperwork for divorces, legal reviews/insights, name changes and adoptions.

Police said they confirmed that Poulsen has never been an attorney with the Nevada State Bar and she could have defrauded multiple victims.

On Tuesday, Poulsen was arrested and she's facing multiple charges, including forgery, theft, preparing and delivering simulated legal documents, and offering false instruments for public office filings.

Detectives said Poulsen also worked under the name of Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

If you have any information about the case and/or had legal work processed by Poulsen, you can contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.