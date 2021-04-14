Las Vegas police update March homicide investigation at gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are holding a press conference on Wednesday morning to further discuss a homicide investigation from March.

Authorities were originally called to a scene in the 300 block of Valley View Boulevard, between Meadows Lane and Alta Drive, back on March 22 at about 3:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

A clerk at a Circle K gas station told police about hearing gunshots before the body of 24-year-old Kashif Brown was found dead near one of the gas pumps.

Police say Brown arrived in a vehicle and began pumping gas. He went into the convenience store and was then confronted by another man and shot while he was returning to his car.

No immediate arrests were announced at the time of the shooting.

Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer and members of Brown’s family will conduct the press conference that is scheduled at 11 a.m.

