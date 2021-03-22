UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed at gas station

UPDATE MARCH 25: The Clark County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old Kashif Brown. Brown's death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene early Monday morning near the Meadows Mall.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its detectives were at a scene in the 300 block of Valley View Boulevard, between Meadows Lane and Alta Drive.

Homicide detectives say a shooting happened overnight at a gas station where a clerk heard gunshots and ran outside. A man in his 20s was then dead near one of the gas pumps.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the man arrived in a vehicle and began pumping gas.

He went inside of the convenience store and purchased a few items and then returned to his vehicle, according to police.

Police say that while he was walking through the parking lot, he was confronted by another male and shot.

