UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found in roadway

UPDATE MARCH 25: The Clark County Coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher Shannon Brown from Las Vegas. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his death was determined to be a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

On March 22 at about 2:36 a.m., a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer in the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Van Patten Street was alerted to a shooting that took place near the intersection.

LVMPD says the officer located an adult male lying in the roadway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel was called and the man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no known suspect or motive for the shooting.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

