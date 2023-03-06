Watch Now
Las Vegas police share new details on shooting that left carjacking suspect in "critical condition"

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:00:06-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police will hold a press conference on Monday morning to share new details about the officer-involved shooting that left a carjacking suspect with critical injuries on March 1.

Assistant Sheriff James Seebock will discuss additional details about the vehicle pursuit and subsequent shooting during the briefing.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Officer-involved shooting leaves one suspect of stolen vehicle in critical condition

According to initial reports, LVMPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when two suspects fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into a "civilian vehicle" in the area of Stephanie Street and Sunset Road.

Police say both suspects were injuries, though they did not specify the extent of their injuries.

One suspect then ran from the vehicle, exchanging fire with the officers as they ran. One of the suspects was then struck by a bullet and was transported to a local hospital in "critical condition," according to reports.

LVMPD says no officers were injured.

