Las Vegas police seek information in the murder of a homeless man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 4 at about 10:45 p.m., officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to North Maryland Parkway and Wilson Avenue regarding a report of a deceased male.

Arriving officers say they located an adult male laying on the sidewalk who appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was homeless and had been sitting on the sidewalk for most of the day.

Detectives have not identified a motive or suspect at this time.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.